Kate Bush: album rimasterizzati

Warner Music Italy rilancia tutti gli album di Kate Bush rimasterizzati su Vinile e CD. Questo è il primo (e definitivo) programma di rimasterizzazione intrapreso dall’artista e da James Guthrie e include per la prima volta la pubblicazione di molte rarità e cover.

Si tratta di 4 cofanetti in formato vinile e 2 cofanetti in formato CD che usciranno in due date diverse: dal 16 novembre saranno disponibili i primi 2 box Vinile e 1 box CD, mentre dal 30 novembre i restanti due box Vinile e il secondo box CD.

Inoltre, il 6 dicembre Faber and Faber pubblicherà “How to be invisible”, un libro con tutti i testi di Kate Bush selezionati da lei stessa.

I cofanetti Vinile includono:

COFANETTO VINILE 1: “The Kick Inside”, “Lionheart”, “Never For Ever”, “The Dreaming”

COFANETTO VINILE 2: “Hounds Of Love”, “The Sensual World”, “The Red Shoes”

COFANETTO VINILE 3: “Aerial”, “Director’s Cut”, “50 Words For Snow”

COFANETTO VINILE 4: “12” Mixes “, “The Other Side 1”, “The Other Side 2”, “In Others’ Words”

I cofanetti CD includono:

COFANETTO CD 1: “The Kick Inside”, “Lionheart”, “Never For Ever”, ”The Dreaming”, “Hounds Of Love”, “The Sensual World”, “The Red Shoes”

COFANETTO CD 2: “Aerial” “Director’s Cut”, “50 Words For Snow”, “Before The Dawn (Original Mastering)”, “12” Mixes”, “The Other Side 1”, “The Other Side 2”, “In Others’ Words”

Qui la track-listing del 4° cofanetto Vinile e degli ultimi 4CD del 2°cofanetto CD:

12” MIXES: “Running up that hill (a deal with god)”, “The big sky (metereological mix)”, “Cloudbusting (the orgonon mix)”, “Hounds of love (alternative mix)”, “Experiment iv (extended mix)”

THE OTHER SIDE 1: “Walk Straight Down The Middle”, “You want alchemy”, “Be kind to my mistakes”, “Lyra”, “Under the ivy”, “Experiment IV”, “Ne t’enfuis Pas”, “Un basier d’enfant”, “Burning bridge”, “Running up that hill 8a deal with god) 2012 remix”,

THE OTHER SIDE 2: “Home for Christmas”, “One last look around the house before we go”, “I’m still waiting”, “Warm and soothing”, “Show a little devotion”, “Passing through air”, “Humming”, “Ran tan waltz”, “December will be magic again”, “Wuthering heights 8remix/new vocal from ‘the whole story”

IN OTHERS’ WORDS: “Rocket man”, “Sexual healing”, “Mina na hEireann”, “My Lagan Love”, “The man I Love”, “Brazil (sam Lowry’s first dream)”, “Lord of the reedy river”, “Candle in the wind”.