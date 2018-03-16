Roger Daltrey – nuovo album: “As long as i have you”

Il leggendario frontman degli WHO, la voce rock delle voci rock, Roger Daltrey tornerà il 1 giugno con un nuovo album di studio dal titolo “AS LONG AS I HAVE YOU”. L’album è disponibile per essere ordinato qui https://RogerDaltrey.lnk.to/ALAIHY.

Il disco è un misto di brani scritti da Daltrey come “Certified Rose” e la ballata “Always Heading Home” accanto a canzoni che hanno ispirato Daltrey negli anni come “Into My Arms” di Nick Cave, “You Haven’t Done Nothing” di Stevie Wonder, “How Far” di Stephen Stills e la title track registrata originariamente da Garnet Mimms nel 1964, l’anno in cui Daltrey, Townshend, Entwistle e Moon cambiarono il loro nome da The High Numbers a THE WHO.

Questa la tracklist del disco:

1. As Long As I Have You

2. How Far

3. Where Is A Man To Go?

4. Get On Out Of The Rain

5. I’ve Got Your Love

6. Into My Arms

7. You Haven’t Done Nothing

8. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

9. Certified Rose

10. The Love You Save

11. Always Heading Home