MUSICA

Ice Spice: fuori ora l’album di debutto, Y2K

By Tiziana Barbetta
Y2K!

Il nuovo fenomeno del Bronx Ice Spice pubblica il suo attesissimo ed esplosivo album di debutto Y2K!,

Y2K! non ha peli sulla lingua e sfonda le porte con “Phat Butt” mentre Ice sputa su un basso terremotante: “Rap bitch on a pop chart, toastin’ bitches like Pop-Tarts / You’s a flop, bitch, knock it off, where the champagne? I’ma pop it off”. Anche i fan stanno festeggiando, da quando Ice ha confermato la presenza di Travis Scott (“Oh Shhh…”), Gunna (“Bitch I’m Packin’”) e Central Cee nel brano in rapida ascesa “Did It First”.

quotidiano online
Ice-Press-Photo-2024

Il video dell’inno all’infedeltà  ha totalizzato oltre 13 milioni di visualizzazioni, mentre la canzone ha raggiunto nuovi picchi nelle classifiche statunitensi (n. 34) e globali (n. 41) di Spotify, è diventata la n. 1 delle canzoni più aggiunte su Rhythm Radio, ha alimentato più di 100.000 creazioni su TikTok e ha accumulato più di 1 miliardo di visualizzazioni con i contenuti creati sulle piattaforme social in generale.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed Aug 07 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

