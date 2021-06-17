Sarà disponibile da domani, venerdì 18 giugno, per la programmazione radiofonica “Lost”, il nuovo singolo dei Maroon5.

Del brano inedito è disponibile anche il video visibile su https://youtu.be/U05fwua9-D4.

Il brano fa parte del nuovo album della band americana multiplatino pubblicato venerdì scorso che si intitola “Jordi”.

Il titolo dell’album – che ha debuttato sul podio nella classifica Spotify sia Global che US – è un omaggio al manager del Gruppo Jordan Feldstein, prematuramente scomparso.

Adam Levine ha scritto su Instagram: “Sento la sua mancanza ogni giorno. Sono orgoglioso di aver inciso il suo nome nella storia della band che lui ha aiutato a costruire fin dalle fondamenta, ogni giorno. Ti vogliamo bene Jordi”.

Il disco, la cui produzione esecutiva è stata affidata all’autore e produttore J Kash, è disponibile in versione standard e deluxe.

Questa la tracklist:

1. “Beautiful Mistakes” feat. Megan thee Stallion

2. “Lost”

3. “Echo” feat. blackbear

4. “Lovesick”

5. “Remedy” feat. Stevie Nicks

6. “Seasons”

7. “One Light” feat. Bantu

8. “Convince Me Otherwise” feat. H.E.R.

9. “Nobody’s Love”

10. “Can’t Leave You Alone” feat. Juice WRLD

11. “Memories“

12. “Memories (Remix)” feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

La versione deluxe contiene inoltre i brani “Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy] e “Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine).

Nel frattempo la band ha annunciato il tour americano che da agosto li porterà in giro per gli Stati Uniti.

Queste le date annunciate ad oggi:

10 agosto Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

12 agosto Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

14 agosto Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

16 agosto Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

18 agosto Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19 agosto Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

21 agosto Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

23 agosto Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

25 agosto Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

26 agosto Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

28 agosto Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

30 agosto Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

1 settembre Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

2 settembre Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

4 settembre Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

5 settembre Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7 settembre Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8 settembre Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

10 settembre Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

12 settembre Boston, MA Fenway Park

13 settembre Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

15 settembre Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

23 settembre West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

24 settembre Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 settembre Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

28 settembre The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

1 ottobre Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

2 ottobre Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

5 ottobre Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7 ottobre Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 ottobre Concord, CA Concord Pavillion