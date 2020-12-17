SONG MACHINE LIVE:

TRE SHOW DEI GORILLAZ TRASMESSI SU LIVENOW IN 111 PAESI DEL MONDO

DISPONIBILE ORA LA VISIONE ON DEMAND

Il 12 e il 13 dicembre i Gorillaz hanno regalato ai propri fan tre enormi show trasmessi in 111 Paesi del mondo in esclusiva su LIVENow. A grande richiesta, lo spettacolo di chiusura del SONG MACHINE LIVE di domenica è disponibile per la visione on demand qui al costo di €15.00.

Per la prima volta dal 2018, la più grande band virtuale al mondo si è esibita dal vivo con fan collegati da oltre 111 Paesi del mondo. Direttamente dai Kong Studios, i Gorillaz hanno portato la loro musica, gioia ed esuberanza nelle case dei loro fan.

La produzione ha mescolato emozionanti performance dal vivo e animazioni di Jamie Hewlett ed effetti AR, con la band Gorillaz di 14 elementi, guidata da Damon Albarn con 2D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals e Russel Hobbs. Si sono uniti sul palco diversi ospiti speciali tra cui Robert Smith, Leee John, Kano, Peter Hook, Georgia, slowthai, Slaves e Sweetie Irie, più altri, tra cui Beck, Fatoumata Diawara ed Elton John, che si sono uniti virtualmente alla festa.

“Song Machine Live” ha già ricevuto recensioni incredibili a livello internazionale:

“The bonkers virtual extravaganza was the perfect home for Damon Albarn’s animated band and their roster of glitzy special guests.” – 4/5 stars – The Telegraph

“Virtual party is like a AAA pass to the glitziest celebrity shindig” 4/5 stars – NME

“Damon Albarn and his mob shine in this virtual rave” – 4/5 stars – The Times

“A blistering live set live from Kong with an all-star cast + a career spanning setlist” – Gigwise

“@gorillaz is playing this live show like it’s a packed arena…the energy is unreal. This is exactly what we needed this year.” – fan tweet

“When a live stream show is even more amazing than a regular show! Incredible immersive production made with love and hope!” – fan tweet

La live-band dei Gorillaz comprende Damon Albarn, Seye Adelekan (basso), Jesse Hackett (tastiere), Remi Kabaka (percussioni), Femi Koleoso (batteria), Mike Smith (Direttore musicale / tastiere), Karl Vanden Bossche (percussioni), Jeff Wootton (chitarra), con i coristi Matt Allen, Rebecca Freckleton, Petra Luke, Michelle Ndegwa, Ade Omotayo e Angel Williams-Silvera.

Song Machine Live dai Kong Studios è una produzione Gorillaz, prodotta da Eleven Mgmt in collaborazione con Block 9 e Pulse Films.