24.4 C
Milano
sabato, Giugno 12, 2021
COVID
176,228,232
CASI TOTALI CONFERMATI
Updated on 12 June 2021 21:01
Home MUSICA
MUSICA

Lady Gaga: “Merry The Night” in una nuova versione con Kylie Minogue

By Tiziana Barbetta
0
4
quotidiano online
kylie-minogue-marry-the-night-cover

Lady Gaga ha annunciato che la prossima artista a partecipare all’edizione speciale di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” è la nota attivista per i diritti LGBTQIA+ e icona pop Kylie Minogue, con la sua interpretazione di “Marry the Night”.

Il brano è disponibile in tutti gli store digitali (https://kylieminogue.lnk.to/MarryTheNight).
Il disco, la cui uscita è programmata per il 25 giugno, conterrà tutte le 14 tracce originali contenute nell’album pubblicato nel 2011 in un nuovo packaging in più 6 brani completamente rivisitati accanto ad artisti che rappresentano e sostengono la comunità LGBTQIA+.

L’album è già disponibile per il preorder (https://shop.ladygaga.com/) e delle 6 tracce inedite sono state già pubblicate “Judas” con Big Freedia (https://bigfreedia.lnk.to/Judas).) e l’interpretazione di “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” di Orville Peck (https://orvillepeck.lnk.to/BornThisWay).

Tracklist completa di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary”:

01. “Marry the Night”
02. “Born This Way”
03. “Government Hooker”
04. “Judas”
05. “Americano”
06. “Hair”
07. “Scheiße”
08. “Bloody Mary”
09. “Bad Kids”
10. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”
11. “Heavy Metal Lover”
12. “Electric Chapel”
13. “Yoü and I”
14. “The Edge of Glory”

Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:

01. “Marry the Night” – by artist to be announced
02. “Judas” – by Big Freedia
03. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” – by artist to be announced
04. “Yoü and I” – by artist to be announced
05. “The Edge of Glory” – by artist to be announced
06. “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” – by artist to be announced

Altri articoli di musica

 

Tweet
Share
Share
Pin1
1 Condivisioni
Articolo precedenteAll’Idroscalo, il Rainbow Park di Stefano Rossetti
Articolo successivo“Falene”, il nuovo singolo di Michele Bravi e Sophie and The Giants
Tiziana Barbetta

Articoli

MUSICA

Tony Effe debutto in prima posizione della classifica col suo primo disco “Untouchable”

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Un debutto che raggiunge direttamente la vetta Il rapper Tony Effe debutta direttamente in vetta alla classifica degli album più venduti in Italia (FIMI/GFK) con...
Leggi di più
MUSICA

“Falene”, il nuovo singolo di Michele Bravi e Sophie and The Giants

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Esce venerdì 18 giugno “Falene”, il nuovo singolo di Michele Bravi e Sophie and The Giants, l’artista internazionale di origine britannica in testa alle...
Leggi di più
MUSICA

Lady Gaga: “Merry The Night” in una nuova versione con Kylie Minogue

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Lady Gaga ha annunciato che la prossima artista a partecipare all’edizione speciale di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” è la nota attivista per...
Leggi di più

Resta Connesso

1,438FansLike
396FollowersFollow
125FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

Ultimi Articoli

MUSICA

Tony Effe debutto in prima posizione della classifica col suo primo disco “Untouchable”

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Un debutto che raggiunge direttamente la vetta Il rapper Tony Effe debutta direttamente in vetta alla classifica degli album più venduti in Italia (FIMI/GFK) con...
Leggi di più
MUSICA

“Falene”, il nuovo singolo di Michele Bravi e Sophie and The Giants

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Esce venerdì 18 giugno “Falene”, il nuovo singolo di Michele Bravi e Sophie and The Giants, l’artista internazionale di origine britannica in testa alle...
Leggi di più
MUSICA

Lady Gaga: “Merry The Night” in una nuova versione con Kylie Minogue

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Lady Gaga ha annunciato che la prossima artista a partecipare all’edizione speciale di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” è la nota attivista per...
Leggi di più
AMBIENTE

All’Idroscalo, il Rainbow Park di Stefano Rossetti

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
Rainbow Park, il primo giardino arcobaleno di Milano Nel cuore del parco dell’Idroscalo arriva un’esplosione di colore, gioia e libertà: Rainbow Park, il primo giardino...
Leggi di più
CINEMA

Su Nexo+, il documentario “El Mundo Es un Balón” di Giulio Origlia

Tiziana Barbetta - 0
A poche settimane dalla chiusura del Campionato che ha visto l’Inter aggiudicarsi il suo 19° scudetto, Inter Campus - il progetto sociale di F.C....
Leggi di più
Carica di più

DIETROLANOTIZIA.IT
Registrazione del Tribunale di Milano N.286 del 15-04-2005 Direttore Responsabile-Editore: Davide Falco
Autorizzazione SIAE n. 350\I\05-475

Contattaci: redazione@dietrolanotizia.it

© Copyright - 2021 DIETROLANOTIZIA | P.Iva 04852590969