Lady Gaga ha annunciato che la prossima artista a partecipare all’edizione speciale di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” è la nota attivista per i diritti LGBTQIA+ e icona pop Kylie Minogue, con la sua interpretazione di “Marry the Night”.

Il brano è disponibile in tutti gli store digitali (https://kylieminogue.lnk.to/MarryTheNight).

Il disco, la cui uscita è programmata per il 25 giugno, conterrà tutte le 14 tracce originali contenute nell’album pubblicato nel 2011 in un nuovo packaging in più 6 brani completamente rivisitati accanto ad artisti che rappresentano e sostengono la comunità LGBTQIA+.

L’album è già disponibile per il preorder (https://shop.ladygaga.com/) e delle 6 tracce inedite sono state già pubblicate “Judas” con Big Freedia (https://bigfreedia.lnk.to/Judas).) e l’interpretazione di “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” di Orville Peck (https://orvillepeck.lnk.to/BornThisWay).

Tracklist completa di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary”:

01. “Marry the Night”

02. “Born This Way”

03. “Government Hooker”

04. “Judas”

05. “Americano”

06. “Hair”

07. “Scheiße”

08. “Bloody Mary”

09. “Bad Kids”

10. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

11. “Heavy Metal Lover”

12. “Electric Chapel”

13. “Yoü and I”

14. “The Edge of Glory”

Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:

01. “Marry the Night” – by artist to be announced

02. “Judas” – by Big Freedia

03. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” – by artist to be announced

04. “Yoü and I” – by artist to be announced

05. “The Edge of Glory” – by artist to be announced

06. “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” – by artist to be announced

