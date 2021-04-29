14.3 C
“Back The Way We Came: Vol 1”: 10 anni di carriera degli High Flying Birds

By Tiziana Barbetta
noel-gallagher-back-the-way-we-cam

“Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)”

E’ in uscita l’11 Giugno l’ album “Back The Way We Came: Vol 1“,  che raccoglie 18 classici del primo decennio degli High Flying Birds. Il disco è disponibile anche in edizione limitata, con un bonus disc che include alcune versioni acustiche mai pubblicate prima, remix, versioni strumentali e demo.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’  contiene anche due canzoni inedite

prodotte da Noel Gallagher e Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey,We’re On Our Way Now’ (dal 29 aprile in radio e su tutte le piattaforme digitali) e ‘Flying On The Ground’.
Noel ha curato personalmente la tracklist del disco, che comprende canzoni tratte dagli album Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Chasing Yesterday e Who Built The Moon? e dai tre EP Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place e Blue Moon Rising.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ è un’altra pietra miliare della incredibile carriera di Noel Gallagher.

Noel ha dichiarato: “10 anni di The High Flying Birds?? Accidenti … Pensa a tutte le cose che avrei potuto fare in quel periodo!! L’idea del titolo mi è venuta un pomeriggio mentre ero seduto a tavola. E’ un modo di dire: “back the way we came”. Ho pensato fosse un titolo bellissimo, ed è il motivo per cui ho aggiunto ‘vol.1’, perché se nel caso ce ne fosse un altro in futuro, userò lo stesso titolo!

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 [2011-2021]: la Tracklisting:

Disc 1
1. Everybody’s On The Run
2. The Death Of You And Me
3. AKA … What A Life!
4. If I Had A Gun …
5. In The Heat Of The Moment
6. Riverman
7. Lock All The Doors
8. The Dying Of The Light
9. Ballad Of The Mighty I
10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2
1. Black Star Dancing
2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)
3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
4. This Is The Place
5. It’s A Beautiful World
6. Blue Moon Rising
7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc
1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)
2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)
3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)
4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)
5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)
6. International Magic (Demo)
7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)
8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)
9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)
10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)
11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)
12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

https://www.noelgallagher.com/

https://www.facebook.com/noelgallaghermusic/

https://www.instagram.com/themightyi/ 

Tiziana Barbetta

