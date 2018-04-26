Domani, venerdì 27 aprile, Legacy Recordings, la divisione Catalogo di Sony Music Entertainment, pubblica il nuovo album di Van Morrison, “You’re Driving Me Crazy”, frutto di una collaborazione musicale con l’organista Joey DeFrancesco.

Questo nuovo album di Van Morrison (il 39esimo per lui) presenta nuove interpretazioni di grandi classici del jazz e blues e brani tratti dal suo The Van Morrison Songbook (album del 1997).

Di seguito la Tracklist di “You’re Driving Me Crazy”: “Miss Otis Regrets”, “Hold It Right There”, “All Saints Day”, “The Way Young Lovers Do”, “The Things I Used To Do”, ” Travellin’ Light”, “Close Enough For Jazz”, “Goldfish Bowl”, “Evening Shadows”, “Magic Time”, “You’re Driving Me Crazy”, “Every Day I Have The Blues”, “Have I Told You Lately”, “Sticks and Stones”, “Celtic Swing”.

Successore dell’album “Versatile”, che è finito in cima alle classifiche jazz del 2017, “You’re Driving Me Crazy” sarà disponibile nei formati CD e doppio vinile.

TRACKLIST

1. Miss Otis Regrets (Cole Porter)

2. Hold It Right There (Terry, Grey, Vinson)

3. All Saints Day (Van Morrison)

4. The Way Young Lovers Do (Van Morrison)

5. The Things I Used To Do (Eddie Jones)

6. Travellin’ Light (John Mercer, James Mundy, James Young)

7. Close Enough For Jazz (Van Morrison)

8. Goldfish Bowl (Van Morrison)

9. Evening Shadows (Van Morrison / Acker Bilk)

10. Magic Time (Van Morrison)

11. You’re Driving Me Crazy (Walter Donaldson)

12. Every Day I Have The Blues (Peter Chatman)

13. Have I Told You Lately (Van Morrison)

14. Sticks and Stones (Titus Turner)

15. Celtic Swing (Van Morrison)