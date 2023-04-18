Paulina Porizkova, a 58 anni mostra una naturale bellezza

Paulina Porizkova posa seminuda per mostrare la sua naturale bellezza

Paulina Porizkova, ex modella, ha deciso di festeggiare i suoi 58 anni, pubblicando sul suo profilo Instagram una fotografia, in cui mostra ancora un corpo in perfetta forma.

“Il meglio deve ancora venire” è quello che ha scritto nel post

Ecco il suo post su Instagram

“I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile.

And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now”

La donna, ex modella e ora scrittrice, ha 5 nipoti

#thisis58 #nofilter #betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride

