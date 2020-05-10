“Portuguese Fenders” è il primo brano tratto dal nuovo box set, The Mothers 1970, è disponibile in streaming da oggi ed è una delle gemme che saranno contenute tra i 70 brani inediti dal vivo e in studio di The Mothers 1970.

Registrato dal vivo dallo stesso Zappa sul suo tape recorder durante un tour del 1970, “Portuguese Fenders” è un live recording con un esaltante solo di chitarra del maestro insieme all’ensemble che lo accompagnerà per circa sette mesi: Aynsley Dunbar (batteria), George Duke (tastiere/pianoforte/trombone), Ian Underwood (tastiere/organo/chitarra), Jeff Simmons (basso) e i contributi vocali di Flo & Eddie aka Howard Kaylan e Mark Volman dei Turtles, che parteciparono a tour e registrazioni sotto pseudonimo per problemi contrattuali.

Diviso in quattro parti, il cofanetto include registrazioni del 21 e 22 Giugno ai Trident Studios di Londra con un giovane Roy Thomas Baker, produttore allora sconosciuto che otterrà poi uno straordinario successo lavorando con i Queen, i Cars e Alice Cooper, solo per citarne alcuni.

Questo periodo delle Mothers, terminò nel Gennaio del 1971, quando Simmons lasciò la band durante la realizzazione del film “200 Motels”.

THE MOTHERS 1970 TRACKLISTING

CD 1 – Trident Studios, London, England June 21-22, 1970

1. Red Tubular Lighter

2. Lola Steponsky

3. Trident Chatter

4. Sharleena (Roy Thomas Baker Mix)

5. Item 1

6. Wonderful Wino (FZ Vocal)

7. “Enormous Cadenza”

8. Envelopes

9. Red Tubular Lighter (Unedited Master)

10. Wonderful Wino (Basic Tracks, Alt. Take)

11. Giraffe – Take 4

12. Wonderful Wino (FZ Vocal, Alt. Solo)

CD 2 – Live Highlights Part 1 – “Piknik” VPRO June 18, 1970 / Pepperland September 26, 1970

1. Introducing…The Mothers (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

2. Wonderful Wino (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

3. Concentration Moon (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

4. Mom & Dad (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

5. The Air (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

6. Dog Breath (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

7. Mother People (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

9. Agon (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

10. Call Any Vegetable (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

11. King Kong Pt. I (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

12. Igor’s Boogie (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

13. King Kong Pt. II (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

14. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

15. Bwana Dik (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

16. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

17. Do You Like My New Car? (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

18. Happy Together (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

CD 3 – Live Highlights Part 2 – Hybrid Concert: Santa Monica August 21, 1970 / Spokane September 17, 1970

1. “Welcome To El Monte Legion Stadium!” (Live)

2. Agon (Live)

3. Call Any Vegetable (Live)

4. Pound For A Brown (Live)

5. Sleeping In A Jar (Live)

6. Sharleena (Live)

7. The Air (Live)

8. Dog Breath (Live)

9. Mother People (Live)

10. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Live)

11. King Kong Pt. I (Live)

12. Igor’s Boogie (Live)

13. King Kong Pt. II (Live)

14. “Eat It Yourself…” (Live)

15. Trouble Every Day (Live)

16. “A Series Of Musical Episodes” (Live)

17. Road Ladies (Live)

18. “The Holiday Inn Motel Chain” (Live)

19. What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening? (Live)

20. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? (Live)

CD 4 – Live Highlights Part 3 – FZ Tour Tape Recordings

1. “What’s The Deal, Dick?”

2. Another M.O.I. Anti-Smut Loyalty Oath (Live)

3. Paladin Routine #1 (Live)

4. Portuguese Fenders (Live)

5. The Sanzini Brothers (Live)

6. Guitar Build ’70 (Live)

7. Would You Go All The Way? (Live)

8. Easy Meat (Live)

9. “Who Did It?”

10. Turn It Down! (Live)

11. A Chance Encounter In Cincinnati

12. Pound For A Brown (Live)

13. Sleeping In A Jar (Live)

14. Beloit Sword Trick (Live)

15. Kong Solos Pt. I (Live)

16. Igor’s Boogie (Live)

17. Kong Solos Pt. II (Live)

18. Gris Gris (Live)

19. Paladin Routine #2 (Live)

20. King Kong – Outro (Live)