Eminem: “Music To Be Murdered By”

EMINEM ha pubblicato a sorpresa questa notte il suo nuovo album di studio “Music To Be Murdered By”, disponibile in tutti gli store digitali.

A lanciare il progetto, il cui titolo è ispirato al maestro dell’orrore Alfred Hitchcock, il brano “DARKNESS” accompagnato da un video che va guardato con attenzione fino alla fine per comprendere il messaggio che lo accompagna. In soli 90 minuti il video ha totalizzato oltre mezzo milione di views.

Questa la tracklist complete del disco:

1. Premonition (Intro)

2. Unaccommodating feat. Young M.A

3. You Gon’ Learn feat. Royce Da 5’9” & White Gold

4. Alfred (Interlude)

5. Those Kinda Nights feat. Ed Sheeran

6. In Too Deep

7. Godzilla feat. Juice WRLD

8. Darkness

9. Leaving Heaven feat. Skylar Grey

10. Yah Yah feat. Royce Da 5’9”, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun

11. Stepdad (Intro)

12. Stepdad

13. Marsh

14. Never Love Again

15. Little Engine

16. Lock It Up feat. Anderson .Paak

17. Farewell

18. No Regrets feat. Don Toliver

19. I Will feat. KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9” & Joell Ortiz

20. Alfred (Outro)