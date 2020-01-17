Eminem: “Music To Be Murdered By”

EMINEM ha pubblicato a sorpresa questa notte il suo nuovo album di studio “Music To Be Murdered By”, disponibile in tutti gli store digitali.
A lanciare il progetto, il cui titolo è ispirato al maestro dell’orrore Alfred Hitchcock, il brano “DARKNESS” accompagnato da un video che va guardato con attenzione fino alla fine per comprendere il messaggio che lo accompagna. In soli 90 minuti il video ha totalizzato oltre mezzo milione di views.
Questa la tracklist complete del disco:
1. Premonition (Intro)
2. Unaccommodating feat. Young M.A
3. You Gon’ Learn feat. Royce Da 5’9” & White Gold
4. Alfred (Interlude)
5. Those Kinda Nights feat. Ed Sheeran
6. In Too Deep
7. Godzilla feat. Juice WRLD
8. Darkness
9. Leaving Heaven feat. Skylar Grey
10. Yah Yah feat. Royce Da 5’9”, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun
11. Stepdad (Intro)
12. Stepdad
13. Marsh
14. Never Love Again
15. Little Engine
16. Lock It Up feat. Anderson .Paak
17. Farewell
18. No Regrets feat. Don Toliver
19. I Will feat. KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9” & Joell Ortiz
20. Alfred (Outro)