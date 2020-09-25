SuperM: “Super One “

Esce il 25 settembre, “Super One”, il primo album della band K-pop, SuperM. Oggi è online anche il video del singolo “One (Monster & Infinity)” https://youtu.be/-MyvZMiRGvE. Il disco segue la pubblicazione del loro EP, dal titolo omonimo, uscito nel 2019 e subito entrato al n. 1 della Billboard 200.

Il nuovo singolo “One (Monster & Infinity)” – presentato dalla band coreana in anteprima al “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” https://youtu.be/SiSGxf8XL8E – trasmette un messaggio positivo, I SuperM invitano i fan ad affrontare e superare le difficoltà per arrivare a un luogo “più alto” – l’infinito. La canzone è un potente remix, nato combinando le canzoni “Infinity” e “Monster”, contenute nell’album.

I SuperM sono: Lee Taemin (ex Shinee), Baekhyun e Kai (ex EXO), e Kai, Taeyong e Mark (ex NTC 127), e Lucas e Ten (ex WayV). Il loro primo EP ‘SuperM’ nell’ottobre 2019 ha debuttato al numero 1 della Billboard 200, un risultato mai prima raggiunto da un artista asiatico. All’inizio del 2020, il Los Angeles Times ha osservato: “The Avengers of K-pop” comparisons come up often, but maybe instead think of the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball ‘Dream Team,’ with seven-part harmonies and two-hour sets of impeccable choreography”.

TRACK LISTING – SUPER ONE

1. One (Monster & Infinity)

2. Infinity

3. Monster

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Big Chance

6. 100

7. Tiger Inside

8. Better Days

9. Together At Home

10. Drip

11. Line ‘Em Up

12. Dangerous Woman

13. Step Up

14. So Long

15. With You