È uscito venerdì 26 agosto, “GOD DID” (We The Best Music Group/Epic Records), il 13° album in studio dell’hitmaker multiplatino vincitore di un GRAMMY® Award DJ KHALED (https://djkhaled.lnk.to/GODDID_0).

Per realizzare quest’album DJ Khaled ha riunito diversi amici e colleghi di fama internazionale: oltre a proseguire la collaborazione con i suoi amici Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Takeoff, Gunna, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Buju Banton, Skillibeng, Capelton, Fridayy, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, Nardo Wick, Vory, John Legend, Drake, JAY-Z, Rick Ross e il compianto Juice WRLD, per la prima volta in assoluto ha lavorato con Dr. Dre e The ICU. Anche in quest’album i suoi figli Asahd e Aalam sono presenti come guest e co-produttori esecutivi.

Nel corso della prossima settimana, verrà pubblicata una serie di videoclip: il primo è quello di “Big Time” (feat. Future & Lil Baby), già online (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEqy_9iOv6w); seguiranno quelli di “It Ain’t Safe” (feat. Nardo Wick & Kodak Black), “Party” feat. Quavo & Takeoff, “Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla, “Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch, “Beautiful” feat. Future & SZA e infine “Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage.

L’album è stato anticipato da “Staying Alive” (feat. Drake & Lil Baby), brano che vanta oltre 34,7 milioni di stream su Spotify e 12 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube e che si è classificato al 5° posto della Billboard Hot 100, mantenendo la sua posizione in classifica.

Questa la tracklist di “GOD DID”:

“No Secret” feat. Drake “God Did” feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Use This Gospel (Remix)” feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU) “Big Time” feat. Future & Lil Baby “Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch “Party” feat. Quavo and Takeoff “Staying Alive” feat. Drake & Lil Baby “Beautiful” feat. Future & SZA “It Ain’t Safe” feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black “Let’s Pray” feat. Don Toliver & Travis Scott “Fam Good, We Good” feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch “Bills Paid” feat. Latto & City Girls “Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage “These Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla “Juice WRLD Did” feat. Juice WRLD “Jadakiss Interlude” feat. Jadakiss “Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk” “Grateful” feat. Vory Altri articoli di Musica su Dietro la Notizia