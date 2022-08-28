21.4 C
MUSICA

Dj Khaled: “God Did”, il 13° album in studio dell’hitmaker multiplatino

By Tiziana Barbetta
god-did-album

È uscito venerdì 26 agosto, “GOD DID” (We The Best Music Group/Epic Records), il 13° album in studio dell’hitmaker multiplatino vincitore di un GRAMMY® Award DJ KHALED (https://djkhaled.lnk.to/GODDID_0).

Per realizzare quest’album DJ Khaled ha riunito diversi amici e colleghi di fama internazionale: oltre a proseguire la collaborazione con i suoi amici Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Takeoff, Gunna, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Buju Banton, Skillibeng, Capelton, Fridayy, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, Nardo Wick, Vory, John Legend, Drake, JAY-Z, Rick Ross e il compianto Juice WRLD, per la prima volta in assoluto ha lavorato con Dr. Dre e The ICU.  Anche in quest’album i suoi figli Asahd e Aalam sono presenti come guest e co-produttori esecutivi.

Nel corso della prossima settimana, verrà pubblicata una serie di videoclip: il primo è quello di “Big Time” (feat. Future & Lil Baby), già online (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEqy_9iOv6w); seguiranno quelli di “It Ain’t Safe” (feat. Nardo Wick & Kodak Black), “Party” feat. Quavo & Takeoff, “Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla, “Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch, “Beautiful” feat. Future & SZA e infine “Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage.

L’album è stato anticipato da “Staying Alive” (feat. Drake & Lil Baby), brano che vanta oltre 34,7 milioni di stream su Spotify e 12 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube e che si è classificato al 5° posto della Billboard Hot 100, mantenendo la sua posizione in classifica.

 Questa la tracklist di “GOD DID”:

  1. No Secret” feat. Drake
  2. God Did” feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  3. Use This Gospel (Remix)” feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU)
  4. Big Time” feat. Future & Lil Baby
  5. Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch
  6. Party” feat. Quavo and Takeoff
  7. Staying Alive” feat. Drake & Lil Baby
  8. Beautiful” feat. Future & SZA
  9. It Ain’t Safe” feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black
  10. Let’s Pray” feat. Don Toliver & Travis Scott
  11. Fam Good, We Good” feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch
  12. Bills Paid” feat. Latto & City Girls
  13. Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage
  14. These Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla
  15. Juice WRLD Did” feat. Juice WRLD
  16. Jadakiss Interlude” feat. Jadakiss
  17. Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk
  18. Grateful” feat. Vory
