Sting: “Duets”

Conosciuto da sempre come un esploratore musicale, un pioniere di suoni e collaborazioni, il 17 volte vincitore di GRAMMY Award STING pubblicherà il prossimo 27 novembre il suo nuovo album “DUETS”.

Prodotto da Guénaël “GG” Geay & Martin Kierszenbaum e masterizzato da Gene Grimaldi al Oasis Mastering di Los Angeles, “DUETS” celebra le unioni artistiche collezionate durante la lunga carriera di Sting, i duetti che ha maggiormente amato come quelli con Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot, Gashi e molti altri, collaborazioni nate sulle note di brani ormai diventati pietre miliari della musica pop mondiale.

L’album contiene un brano inedito scritto e registrato con l’amico e college ZUCCHERO “SUGAR” FORNACIARI dal titolo “SEPTEMBER”. Il brano, prodotto da Sting e missato dal 4 volte vincitore di Grammy Robert Orton, sarà contenuto inoltre nel doppio cd di Zucchero “D.O.C. Deluxe”.

Queste le varie versioni disponibili di “DUETS”:

Standard CD

1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton

3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

5. Rise & Fall with Craig David

6. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

7. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy

8. Reste with GIMS

9. We’ll Be Together with Annie Lennox

10. L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

11. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

12. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

13. Mama with Gashi

14. September with Zucchero

15. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

16. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

17. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti

VINYL LP 1

A1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

A2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton

A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

B1. Rise & Fall with Craig David

B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

B3. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy

B4. Reste with GIMS

VINYL LP 2

A1. We’ll Be Together with Annie Lennox

A2. L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

A3. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

A4. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

B1. Mama with Gashi

B2. September with Zucchero

B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti