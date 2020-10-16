“Strange Days” – The Struts

In “I Hate How Much I Want You”, l’ultimo estratto dell’album, il frontman Luke Spiller si alterna alla voce di JOE ELLIOTT dei DEF LEPPARD, mentre PHIL COLLEN infiamma le chitarre.

Infine “Wild Child” vede la partecipazione di TOM MORELLO, lo storico chitarrista dei RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE.

Questa la tracklist completa di “STRANGE DAYS”

1. Strange Days (feat. Robbie Williams)

2. All Dressed Up (with Nowhere To Go)

3. Do You Love Me

4. I Hate How Much I Want You (feat. Phil Collen e Joe Elliott)

5. Wild Child (feat. Tom Morello)

6. Cool

7. Burn It Down

8. Another Hit of Snowmanship (feat. Albert Hammond Jr.)

9. Can’t Sleep

10. I am Talking to the Champagne (Or Talking To You)

Nel frattempo, Live Nation ha annunciato la presenza degli Struts agli I-DAYS Milano nel 2021. La band salirà sul palco milanese venerdì 21 giugno 2021 nella stessa serata degli Aerosmith e dei Rival Sons. Per informazioni www.livenation.it.