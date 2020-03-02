I Vampire Weekend hanno presentato tre brani estratti dal loro “Father of the Bride”, album vincitore di un Grammy. Queste esclusive bonus tracks sono state pubblicate originariamente solo nella versione giapponese del disco e solo da ora sono disponibili anche in digitale ovunque.

Il mese scorso i Vampire Weekend si sono aggiudicati un Grammy con il loro “Father of the Bride” per il Miglior Album di Musica Alternative. L’album, il quarto della band, è stato pubblicato il 3 maggio scorso da Columbia Records ed è il terzo album dei Vampire Weekend a raggiungere il primo posto nella Billboard 200.

Solo nella prima settimana Father of the Bride ha venduto 138.000 copie segnando le vendite settimanali più alte nella carriera della band, di cui 20.000 in versione vinile aggiudicandosi il primo posto della classifica Vinile, per non parlare del debutto al 1° posto nelle classifiche degli album più venduti.

Father of the Bride Tracklist:

1. Hold You Now (ft. Danielle Haim)

2. Harmony Hall

3. Bambina

4. This Life

5. Big Blue

6. How Long?

7. Unbearably White

8. Rich Man

9. Married in a Gold Rush (ft. Danielle Haim)

10. My Mistake

11. Sympathy

12. Sunflower (ft. Steve Lacy)

13. Flower Moon (ft. Steve Lacy)

14. 2021

15. We Belong Together (ft. Danielle Haim)

16. Stranger

17. Spring Now

18. Jerusalem, New York, Berlin

19. Houston Dubai (Japanese Bonus Track)

20. I Don’t Think Much About Her No More (Japanese Bonus Track)

21. Lord Ullin’s Daughter feat. Jude Law (Japanese Bonus Track)

I fan potranno vedere I Vampire Weekend in tour a partire da sabato 7 marzo. La band porterà il suo rinomato live show in Nord e Sud America ed Europa prima di approdare a Birmingham (Alabama) ad ottobre.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle date.

7/3/2020 Okeechobee, Florida Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival

28/3/2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina

29/3/2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile

3/4/2020 Bogota, Colombia Festival Estereo Picnic

5/4/2020 Sao Paolo, Brasil Lollapalooza Brasil

28/5/2020 Burlington, Vermont Midway Lawn

29/5/2020 Westbrook, Maine Maine Savings Pavilion

31/5/2020 Gilford, New Hampshire Bank of New Hampshire

2/6/2020 Lewiston, New York Artpark Mainstage Theater

3/6/2020 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stage AE

6/6/2020 New York, New York Governors Ball

12/6/2020 Asheville, North Carolina The Orange Peel Outdoors

14/6/2020 Manchester, Tennessee Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15/7/2020 Bern, Switzerland Gurtenfestival

17/7/2020 Benicassim, Spain Festival International Benicassim

19/7/2020 Paris, France Lollapalooza Paris

31/7/2020 Montreal, Canada Osheaga

9/8/2020 Bend, Oregon Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/8/2020 Boise, Idaho Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

12/8/2020 Missoula, Montana Kettlehouse Amphitheater

14/8/2020 Calgary, Canada BMO Centre

15/8/2020 Edmonton, Canada Edmonton Convention Centre

23/9/2020 Columbus, Ohio Express Live!

24/9/2020 Detroit, Michigan Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

26/9/2020 Cedar Rapids, Iowa McGrath Amphitheatre

27/9/2020 Lincoln, Nebraska Pinewood Bowl Theater

29/9/2020 Kansas City, Missouri Starlight Theatre

30/9/2020 Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center

6/10/2020 New Orleans, Louisiana Saenger Theatre

7/10/2020 Birmingham, Alabama BJCC Concert Hall