I Vampire Weekend hanno presentato tre brani estratti dal loro “Father of the Bride”, album vincitore di un Grammy. Queste esclusive bonus tracks sono state pubblicate originariamente solo nella versione giapponese del disco e solo da ora sono disponibili anche in digitale ovunque.
Il mese scorso i Vampire Weekend si sono aggiudicati un Grammy con il loro “Father of the Bride” per il Miglior Album di Musica Alternative. L’album, il quarto della band, è stato pubblicato il 3 maggio scorso da Columbia Records ed è il terzo album dei Vampire Weekend a raggiungere il primo posto nella Billboard 200.
Solo nella prima settimana Father of the Bride ha venduto 138.000 copie segnando le vendite settimanali più alte nella carriera della band, di cui 20.000 in versione vinile aggiudicandosi il primo posto della classifica Vinile, per non parlare del debutto al 1° posto nelle classifiche degli album più venduti.
Father of the Bride Tracklist:
1. Hold You Now (ft. Danielle Haim)
2. Harmony Hall
3. Bambina
4. This Life
5. Big Blue
6. How Long?
7. Unbearably White
8. Rich Man
9. Married in a Gold Rush (ft. Danielle Haim)
10. My Mistake
11. Sympathy
12. Sunflower (ft. Steve Lacy)
13. Flower Moon (ft. Steve Lacy)
14. 2021
15. We Belong Together (ft. Danielle Haim)
16. Stranger
17. Spring Now
18. Jerusalem, New York, Berlin
19. Houston Dubai (Japanese Bonus Track)
20. I Don’t Think Much About Her No More (Japanese Bonus Track)
21. Lord Ullin’s Daughter feat. Jude Law (Japanese Bonus Track)
I fan potranno vedere I Vampire Weekend in tour a partire da sabato 7 marzo. La band porterà il suo rinomato live show in Nord e Sud America ed Europa prima di approdare a Birmingham (Alabama) ad ottobre.
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle date.
7/3/2020 Okeechobee, Florida Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival
28/3/2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina
29/3/2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile
3/4/2020 Bogota, Colombia Festival Estereo Picnic
5/4/2020 Sao Paolo, Brasil Lollapalooza Brasil
28/5/2020 Burlington, Vermont Midway Lawn
29/5/2020 Westbrook, Maine Maine Savings Pavilion
31/5/2020 Gilford, New Hampshire Bank of New Hampshire
2/6/2020 Lewiston, New York Artpark Mainstage Theater
3/6/2020 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stage AE
6/6/2020 New York, New York Governors Ball
12/6/2020 Asheville, North Carolina The Orange Peel Outdoors
14/6/2020 Manchester, Tennessee Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
15/7/2020 Bern, Switzerland Gurtenfestival
17/7/2020 Benicassim, Spain Festival International Benicassim
19/7/2020 Paris, France Lollapalooza Paris
31/7/2020 Montreal, Canada Osheaga
9/8/2020 Bend, Oregon Les Schwab Amphitheater
10/8/2020 Boise, Idaho Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
12/8/2020 Missoula, Montana Kettlehouse Amphitheater
14/8/2020 Calgary, Canada BMO Centre
15/8/2020 Edmonton, Canada Edmonton Convention Centre
23/9/2020 Columbus, Ohio Express Live!
24/9/2020 Detroit, Michigan Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
26/9/2020 Cedar Rapids, Iowa McGrath Amphitheatre
27/9/2020 Lincoln, Nebraska Pinewood Bowl Theater
29/9/2020 Kansas City, Missouri Starlight Theatre
30/9/2020 Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center
6/10/2020 New Orleans, Louisiana Saenger Theatre
7/10/2020 Birmingham, Alabama BJCC Concert Hall