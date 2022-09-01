La cantautrice britannica di fama internazionale Emeli Sandé condivide un nuovo brano che vanta la collaborazione con il pluri-vincitore di Grammy, compositore, produttore, arrangiatore e chitarrista NILE RODGERS.

Ascolta il singolo “When someone loves you“.

“I feel greatly privileged to have created with Nile Rodgers. He’s such a legendary musician and producer, a true icon in music. His humility and passion inspired me so much in the making of the music and I feel that the excitement and positivity in the studio transmits through the song. I’m very proud of ‘When Someone Loves You’ and I hope it brings joy to each listener.”, ha affermato Emeli.

E Rodgers ha aggiunto: “I’ve loved working with Emeli over the years as she is such a special talent but I’ve never seen her as happy and full of life as she is right now. She has found herself and it’s beautiful to behold.”.

Il singolo, che è stato presentato in anteprima oggi 1 settembre al Breakfast Show della BBC Radio 2, precede l’esibizione dal vivo del duo che si terrà a Leeds al Temple Newsam il 18 settembre.

I biglietti sono disponibili qui: https://emelisande.com/

