Eminem: “Revival” nuovo album

Al disco hanno collaborato anche Alicia Keys, P!nk, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, PHRESHER e X Ambassadors.

L’album era stato anticipato dal primo singolo “Walk On Water”, un capolavoro intenso e moderno scritto a quattro mani con la talentuosa SKYLAR GREY e interpretato insieme dalla “Queen Bee” BEYONCÈ e presentato a sorpresa sul palco degli MTV EMAs a Londra.

“REVIVAL” arriva a distanza di 4 anni da “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, album che ha debuttato, in vetta alla Billboard 200 albums chart.

Questa la Tracklist di “Revival”:

1. Walk On Water (feat. Beyoncé)

2. Believe

3. Chloraseptic (feat. PHRESHER)

4. Untouchable

5. River (feat. Ed Sheeran)

6. Remind Me (Intro)

7. Remind Me

8. Revival (Interlude)

9. Like Home (feat. Alicia Keys)

10. Bad Husband (feat. X Ambassadors)

11. Tragic Endings (feat. Skylar Grey)

12. Framed

13. Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani)

14. Heat

15. Offended

16. Needed Me (feat. P!nk)

17. In Your Head

18. Castle

19. Arose