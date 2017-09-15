“Non c’è nessuno ad insediare il suo trono” Rolling Stone
“la dimostrazione di una invincibile superstar” Financial Times
“Interminabile” New York Times
DA OGGI IN TUTTI I NEGOZI
IL LIVE DEL TRIONFALE “REBEL HEART TOUR”
Disponibile IN DOPPIO CD, DVD, BLURAY, DVD + CD, BLURAY + CD
È disponibile da oggi in tutti i negozi e in formato Doppio C, DVD, Bluray, DVD+ CD e Bluray+CD il live del trionfale “REBEL HEART TOUR” di MADONNA. Codiretto da Danny B. Tull e Nathan Rissman questo live racconta le due ore di puro spettacolo della regina del Pop.
La tracklist ripercorre l’intera carriera di Madonna, dai classici alle ultime canzoni tratte dall’album “Rebel Heart” con versioni rivisitate e originali.
Il REBEL HEART TOUR ha toccato in 7 mesi 55 città in 4 continenti per un totale di 82 concerti + lo special “Tears Of A Clown” fan club show a Melbourne. Milioni di fan che hanno reso questo tour il più grande campione di incassi di tutti i tempi per una artista solista e donna.
DVD Tracklisting
01. Rebel Heart Tour Intro
02. Iconic
03. Bitch I’m Madonna
04. Burning Up
05. Holy Water / Vogue
06. Devil Pray
07. Messiah (Video Interlude)
08. Body Shop
09. True Blue
10. Deeper and Deeper
11. HeartBreakCity
12. Like A Virgin / Heartbeat
13. Justify My Love / S.E.X. (Video Interlude)
14. Living For Love
15. La Isla Bonita
16. Dress You Up / Into The Groove
17. Rebel Heart
18. Illuminati (Video Interlude)
19. Music / Give It 2 Me
20. Candy Shop
21. Material Girl
22. La Vie En Rose
23. Unapologetic Bitch
24. Holiday
EXTRAS
01. An Excerpt from “Tears Of A Clown”
02. Like A Prayer
Gli extra includono “An Excerpt from Tears Of A Clown” + “Like A Prayer”.