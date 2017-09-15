“Non c’è nessuno ad insediare il suo trono” Rolling Stone

“la dimostrazione di una invincibile superstar” Financial Times

“Interminabile” New York Times

DA OGGI IN TUTTI I NEGOZI

IL LIVE DEL TRIONFALE “REBEL HEART TOUR”

Disponibile IN DOPPIO CD, DVD, BLURAY, DVD + CD, BLURAY + CD

È disponibile da oggi in tutti i negozi e in formato Doppio C, DVD, Bluray, DVD+ CD e Bluray+CD il live del trionfale “REBEL HEART TOUR” di MADONNA. Codiretto da Danny B. Tull e Nathan Rissman questo live racconta le due ore di puro spettacolo della regina del Pop.

La tracklist ripercorre l’intera carriera di Madonna, dai classici alle ultime canzoni tratte dall’album “Rebel Heart” con versioni rivisitate e originali.

Il REBEL HEART TOUR ha toccato in 7 mesi 55 città in 4 continenti per un totale di 82 concerti + lo special “Tears Of A Clown” fan club show a Melbourne. Milioni di fan che hanno reso questo tour il più grande campione di incassi di tutti i tempi per una artista solista e donna.

DVD Tracklisting

01. Rebel Heart Tour Intro

02. Iconic

03. Bitch I’m Madonna

04. Burning Up

05. Holy Water / Vogue

06. Devil Pray

07. Messiah (Video Interlude)

08. Body Shop

09. True Blue

10. Deeper and Deeper

11. HeartBreakCity

12. Like A Virgin / Heartbeat

13. Justify My Love / S.E.X. (Video Interlude)

14. Living For Love

15. La Isla Bonita

16. Dress You Up / Into The Groove

17. Rebel Heart

18. Illuminati (Video Interlude)

19. Music / Give It 2 Me

20. Candy Shop

21. Material Girl

22. La Vie En Rose

23. Unapologetic Bitch

24. Holiday

EXTRAS

01. An Excerpt from “Tears Of A Clown”

02. Like A Prayer

DOPPIO CD tracklisting

CD1 Tracklisting

01. Rebel Heart Tour Intro

02. Iconic

03. Bitch I’m Madonna

04. Burning Up

05. Holy Water / Vogue

06. Devil Pray

07. Body Shop

08. True Blue

09. Deeper and Deeper

10. HeartBreakCity

11. Like A Virgin / Heartbeat

CD2 Tracklisting

12. Living For Love

13. La Isla Bonita

14. Dress You Up / Into The Groove

15. Rebel Heart

16. Music / Give It 2 Me

17. Candy Shop

18. Material Girl

19. La Vie En Rose

20. Unapologetic Bitch

21. Holiday

22. BONUS TRACK: Like A Prayer

CD Tracklisting

01. Rebel Heart Tour Intro

02. Iconic

03. Bitch I’m Madonna

04. Burning Up

05. Holy Water / Vogue

06. Devil Pray

07. Deeper and Deeper

08. HeartBreakCity

09. Living For Love

10. La Isla Bonita

11. Rebel Heart

12. Candy Shop

13. Unapologetic Bitch

14. Holiday

Gli extra includono “An Excerpt from Tears Of A Clown” + “Like A Prayer”.